July 01, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs SL, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England-Sri Lanka Cricket Match

ENG Vs SL, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England-Sri Lanka Cricket Match

An embattled Sri Lanka look to end the tour of England on a high. Check match and telecast details of the second ENG vs SL ODI cricket match here

Outlook Web Bureau 01 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:06 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs SL, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England-Sri Lanka Cricket Match
England's Joe Root, right, plays a shot during their first one day international cricket match at Chester-le-Street, England on June 29, 2021.
AP Photo/Scott Heppell
ENG Vs SL, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England-Sri Lanka Cricket Match
outlookindia.com
2021-07-01T16:06:17+05:30

Invariably, the focus is on the touring party this English summer. New Zealand arrived and returned home with possibly the biggest mace cricket has ever seen, then there are subcontinental teams from India and Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

India, the losing finalists in the one-off World Test Championship final against the Kiwis, continue to acclimatise while embattled Sri Lankans are picking up remnants of their glorious past even as Pakistan are regrouping after a chaotic PSL in the UAE.

But for the hosts England, after losing a not-so-relevant Test series to the Kiwis, are happy with their limited-overs experiments. So far, it's 4-0 in four outings across formats and they are into the penultimate match of the series before taking on Pakistan. And Eoin Morgan & Co are confident of winning the remaining two matches too.

For Sri Lanka, outplayed and hit by off-the-field controversy, a strong finish to the tour will do a world of good before they return home to play hosts to India -- yes, another Indian team. And Kusal Perera & Co have only two matches left for course correction, starting today with the second ODI. Hopefully, their batsmen will show some spine. Bowlers have been brilliant so far.

Head-to-head: This will be their 77th meeting in ODIs. And there is very little to separate the two in head-to-head record. Thanks to their five-wicket win in Chester-le-Street, England now lead 37-36. There were one tied match and also two no results.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd ODI cricket match between England and Sri Lanka (ENG vs SL)
Date: July 1 (Thursday), 2021
Time: 5:30 PM IST/ 1:00 PM Local
Venue: The Oval, London, England

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the previous match

England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, George Garton.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Ishan Jayaratne , Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Shiran Fernando.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Badminton Association of India Nominates B Sai Praneeth For Khel Ratna With Kidambi Srikanth

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Eoin Morgan Kusal Perera London England Cricket Live streaming England national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos