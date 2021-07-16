ENG vs PAK: Pakistan's Hasan Ali Rested For First T20I Against England

Pakistan's leading pace bowler Hasan Ali has been rested for the first T20 International against England on Friday. Live Streaming | News



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Hasan Ali has been rested as a precautionary measure due to a strain in his left leg, which he picked during a training session at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

"The fast bowler will now be assessed ahead of the second T20I, following which a decision on his participation will be made," it said.



Pakistan also lost their middle order batsman, Haris Sohail, to a leg injury before the start of the three-match One-Day International Series in which they were whitewashed by a new look England side.



England thumped Pakistan against the odds despite having to change their entire original squad after seven members of the squad tested positive for Covid-19 and the entire squad was sent into isolation.



Hasan has been Pakistan's leading bowler in all formats since his return to the national side early this year after a spate of injuries kept him out of the team since the World Cup 2019.

