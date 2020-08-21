ENG Vs PAK, 3rd Test: England Bat First Against Unchanged Pakistan After Delayed Toss

England won the toss and chose to bat first in the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Friday. (More Cricket News)

England lead 1-0 and are looking to clinch a first series victory over Pakistan in 10 years, as well as a second of the summer after beating the West Indies 2-1.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was recalled by England in place of Sam Curran in the only change from the drawn second Test on the same ground in Southampton.

READ: England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming

Pakistan selected an unchanged team.

The match starts on time after the toss was delayed by 10 minutes because of rain.

Before the toss, the ECB gave Stuart Broad a commemorative a silver stump for reaching the milestone of 500 Tests wickets.

Stuart Broad gets a silver stump. Photo - AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool

Lineups

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

(With AP inputs)