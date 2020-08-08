ENG Vs PAK, 1st Test: Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler Star In Thrilling Win For England

In a thriller at Manchester, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes helped England chase down a target of 277 against Pakistan an win the first Test on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Coming together at 117/5, Buttler and Woakes stitched a 139-run sixth-wicket stand to thwart a spirited Pakistan attack lead by Yasir Shah.

The three-wicket win at Old Trafford was England's third on the trot, after victories against the West Indies. And also without a notable contribution from their star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

In contrast, Pakistan have lost their last seven away Test matches (outside Pakistan and UAE) - at Leeds, Centurion, Cape Town. Johannesburg Brisbane, Adelaide, and now Manchester.

For all the promises from Pakistan's talents, England's experience countered it.

On Day 3, Pakistan took a 100-plus lead, then reduced the hosts to 117/5 today, and in between, a timid innings lasting only 46.4 overs for a 169.

Woakes remained unbeaten on 84 off 120 and fittingly hit the winning runs, a four off the first ball of the 83rd ball, bowled by Shaheen Afridi.

Buttler, who faced criticism for poor work behind the wickets, compiled 75 from 101 balls in a gutsy knock. And with Woakes, they stole the thunder from Pakistan attack which looked unplayable on Day 1.

For Pakistan, veteran Shah was the star. The leg-spinner picked four wickets in 30 overs for match figures of 8-165.

He indeed put Pakistan in pole position at Tea on the penultimate day, claiming two wickets as the home team slipped to 167/5.

Rory Burns was the first man out, falling lbw to Mohammad Abbas for 10. The England opener was given out by the on-field umpire and his decision to review the call proved in vain, with video replays showing the ball would have gone on to clip the top of the bails.

There appeared to be some friction between the two teams as Burns exchanged a few words with the Pakistani fielders on his way back to the pavilion, while putting his finger to his mouth as if to silence the opposition.

Captain Joe Root and Dom Sibley then put on 64 for the second wicket before Sibley was caught off Yasir for 36.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah struck 10 runs later to remove Root for 42 before dangerman Ben Stokes was caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off Yasir for 9.

Ollie Pope also fell to a brute of a delivery from paceman Shaheen Afridi for seven.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed on 137/8 and added a quickfire 32 runs before being bowled out for 169.

Yasir led the way with 33 before he was caught behind by Buttler off Stuart Broad. Last-man Naseem (4) was then bowled by Jofra Archer.

Broad finished with figures of 3-37, taking his tally of victims to six in the match, and there were also two wickets apiece for Woakes and Stokes.

(With inputs from agencies)