August 14, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs IND, Lord's Test: English Fan Dressed As India Cricketer Enters Ground - Watch Hilarious Video

ENG Vs IND, Lord's Test: English Fan Dressed As India Cricketer Enters Ground - Watch Hilarious Video

A cricket fan wearing India jersey invaded Lord's cricket ground during ENG vs IND Test match and left players impressed

Outlook Web Bureau 14 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:02 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs IND, Lord's Test: English Fan Dressed As India Cricketer Enters Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
Who's Jarvo?
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
ENG Vs IND, Lord's Test: English Fan Dressed As India Cricketer Enters Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
outlookindia.com
2021-08-14T22:02:40+05:30

This will go down as one of the most hilarious moments in cricket history. A burly English fan, with 'Jarvo' printed on the back of his jersey, entered the field of play on Day 3 of the second test match between England and India at Lord's, London.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

When the security officials intercepted, he pointed at the BCCI logo on his jersey and made gestures of trying to set the field for India, much to the amusement of Mohammed Siraj, who had a hearty laugh.

The security did get hold of him before he was ejected out of the venue. It couldn't be confirmed whether he was in an inebriated state considering beer is allowed in English and Australian grounds.

In another incident, bottle corks were hurled at India's first-innings centurion K L Rahul from the spectators stand during the pre-lunch session.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

President Ram Nath Kovind Hosts 'High Tea' For Indian Olympic Contingent, Hails Outstanding Performance

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mohammed Siraj Lord's London Cricket Cricket Video India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos