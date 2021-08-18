ENG vs IND: Dawid Malan Recalled As England Name Squad For 3rd Test Against India

Dawid Malan has been rewarded for his fine form and named in the England Test squad for the third Test match against India. Malan returns to England side after a gap of three years. (More Cricket News)

Malan last played Test cricket in August 2018 in England’s victory over India at Edgbaston.

Pacer Saqib Mahmood has also been included, while batsmen Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley have been dropped will return to Kent and Warwickshire respectively, to spend some time playing.

Somerset spinner Jack Leach will return to Taunton, but will remain on standby as back-up to Moeen Ali.

The England medical team will also monitor seamer Mark Wood’s injured right shoulder sustained at the end of day four during the first Test at Lord’s. It is expected that he will make a full recovery ahead of the Headingley Test.

England Men’s Head Coach, Chris Silverwood, said: “The Test series is beautifully poised, and we are relishing the prospect of aiming to bounce back at Emerald Headingley next week. Dawid Malan deserves his opportunity in the Test arena. He has a lot of experience across all formats and, if called upon, I am confident that he can come and do well on his home ground. In the limited time he has played first-class cricket this season, he has shown what he is capable of, scoring a highly accomplished 199 for Yorkshire against Sussex at Headingley in June.

The England Men’s Test squad will report to its Leeds base on Sunday.

England squad for third Test against India:

Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset),Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Mark Wood (Durham)

