July 16, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG vs IND: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Defends Players Says Difficult To Wear Mask All The Time

ENG vs IND: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Defends Players Says Difficult To Wear Mask All The Time

Ganguly reasoned that players were on leave and besides fans were allowed inside the stadium during Euro 2020 and Wimbledon Championships

PTI 16 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:52 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG vs IND: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Defends Players Says Difficult To Wear Mask All The Time
Sourav Ganguly said he is confident that Rishabh Pant and others will recover in time for the first Test match against England starting Aug 4.
File Photo
ENG vs IND: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Defends Players Says Difficult To Wear Mask All The Time
outlookindia.com
2021-07-16T19:52:45+05:30

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says that it is "physically impossible" to wear the mask all the time since health protocols in the United Kingdom have been relaxed as he backed the Indian contingent after Rishabh Pant contracted infection during team's 20-day break. (More Cricket News)

Ganguly reasoned that spectators were also allowed inside the stadium during Euro 2020 Championships and also at the Wimbledon Championships.

Indian cricket team has reported two positive COVID-19 cases in wicket-keeper Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani, who have been isolated at separate London locations.

Three others -- Abhimanyu Easwaran, Wriddhiman Saha and bowling coach Bharath Arun -- are also in isolation although they have tested negative.

"We have seen Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed (with crowd being allowed inside venues). They were on leave and it's physically impossible to wear mask all the time," Ganguly, who is in Muscat for overseeing the T20 World Cup preparations, told News18.

Ganguly is confident that Pant and others will recover in time.

"No worries. They will be fine," Ganguly told the website.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Dutch Champions Ajax Extend Contract Of Captain Dusan Tadic

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sourav Ganguly Rishabh Pant New Delhi India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports COVID 19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos