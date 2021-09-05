ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Virat Kohli Crosses 1000-run Mark In England

Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian and 35th overseas batsman overall to score 1000 runs against England in England.

Day 4 Blog | Scorecard | News

The Indian skipper achieved this feat during his 44-run knock in Indian second innings on the fourth day of the fourth Test match against England at The Oval on Sunday (September 5).

The right-hand top-order batsman’s 1002 runs in England came in the 29th innings of the 15th Test match.

Sachin Tendulkar (1575 runs in 17 Tests), Rahul Dravid (1376 runs in 13 Tests) and Sunil Gavaskar (1152 runs in 16 Tests) are the other Indian batsman to score over 1000 runs on English soil.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Moeen Khan became only the third bowler after England’s James Anderson ( seven times in 24 Tests) and Australian Nathan Lyon (7 times in 18 Tests) to dismiss Viart Kohli six or more times in Tests.

MOST RUNS FOR INDIA IN ENGLAND

(Batsman - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - 100 - 50 - 0)

Sachin Tendulkar - 17 - 30 - 1 - 1575 - 54.31 - 193 - 4 - 8 - 0;

Rahul Dravid - 13 - 23 - 3 - 1376 - 68.80 - 217 - 6 - 4 - 0;

Sunil Gavaskar - 16 - 28 - 0 - 1152 - 41.14 - 221 - 2 - 8 - 2

Virat Kohli - 15 -29 - 0 - 1002 - 34.55 - 149 - 2 - 5 - 4;

Dilip Vengsarkar - 13 - 23 - 3 - 960 - 48.00 - 157 - 4 - 4 - 3;

MOST DISMISSALS FOR KOHLI AGAINST A BOWLER IN TESTS

(Bowler - Dismissals - Matches)

James Anderson (England) - 7 times - 24;

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 7 times - 18;

Moeen Ali (England) - 6 times - 16;

Stuart Broad (England) - 5 times - 18;

Ben Stokes (England) - 5 times - 15;

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 5 times - 6.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine