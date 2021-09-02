ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batsman To Score 23000 International Runs

Virat Kohli may be having a torrid time in England, but the India captain continues to break batting records. On Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Oval, London, he became the fastest to score 23000 international runs.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

Put into bat first England captain Joe Root on Thursday, India lost the openers early. Kohli, who arrived in the 14th over, hit his bete noire James Anderson for a four off the last ball of the 18th over to complete the 23000-run mark.

In the process, he broke Sachin Tendulkar's feat. Kohli took 490 innings to reach the mark, as against Tendulkar's 522.

Ricky Ponting (544), Jacques Kallis (551), Kumar Sangakkara (568) complete the top five.

Kohli, 32, is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen and he already has 7671 runs in Test cricket. He has so far scored 7671 and 3159 runs in ODIs and T20Is. He has 70 international centuries.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine