ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: James Anderson Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Legendary pacer James Anderson on Thursday created another record, that of most Test matches at home, as England take on India at the Oval, London.

Anderson, 39, is one of the enduring figures in world cricket. This is his 95th Test at home. The record previously belonged to batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who had played 94 matches at home.

Legends, Ricky Ponting (92), Alastair Cook (89), Steve Waugh (89) and Jacques Kallis (88) complete the top five.

Anderson is already the most successful pacer in the history of Test cricket. He now has 630 wickets in the most demanding format of the game. He is currently ranked third in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers, only behind Muttiah M Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bowl first. The five-match series is currently locked 1-1 after three Tests.

