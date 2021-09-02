September 02, 2021
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: James Anderson Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

James Anderson is already the most successful pacer in the history of Test cricket

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2021, Last Updated at 4:54 pm
James Anderson, left, and Sachin Tendulkar, right, are two of the enduring figures in world cricket.
Composite: File Photos
Legendary pacer James Anderson on Thursday created another record, that of most Test matches at home, as England take on India at the Oval, London.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

Anderson, 39, is one of the enduring figures in world cricket. This is his 95th Test at home. The record previously belonged to batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who had played 94 matches at home.

Legends, Ricky Ponting (92), Alastair Cook (89), Steve Waugh (89) and Jacques Kallis (88) complete the top five.

Anderson is already the most successful pacer in the history of Test cricket. He now has 630 wickets in the most demanding format of the game. He is currently ranked third in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers, only behind Muttiah M Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bowl first. The five-match series is currently locked 1-1 after three Tests.

