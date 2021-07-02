ENG Vs IND, 3rd WODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women's Cricket Match Against England Women

Batting failures came back to haunt India Women again Wednesday as they managed only 221 in the second ODI against England Women in Taunton. England chased it down with relative ease, with 15 balls to spare for a five-wicket win. (More Cricket News)

It followed the script from the first ODI. In Bristol, where they fought bravely to force a draw in the lone Test match, India were handed an eight-wicket defeat, with England reaching the target of 202 in 34.5 overs.

Now, Mithali Raj & Co face a series whitewash, unless they produce a match-winning performance against Heather Knight's bouyant side.

Match and telecast details

Match: 3rd ODI match between England Women and India Women

Date: July 3 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST/ 11:00 AM local

Venue: New Road, Worcester

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the last match

England: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk).

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine