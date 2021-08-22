ENG Vs IND, 3rd Test: Indian Team Undergoes First Training Session At Headingley

The Indian team on Sunday began training for the upcoming third Test against England in earnest with almost all its top players sweating it out at the nets at Headingley. (More Cricket News)



The visitors started practicing soon after reaching Leeds. India will go into the third Test of the five-match series after having taken a 1-0 lead with a big 151-run win over the hosts at the Lord's.



From skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane and senior opener Rohit Sharma to pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, all the players were seen training at the nets.

Also part of the session was wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.



Kohli will be keen to win the Leeds Test and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the rubber in which England have been found wanting on many occasions, especially their batting unit that is solely dependent on captain Joe Root.



The last time India played a Test at Headingley was way back in 2002, meaning it will be the first outing for all the current team players.

The third Test starts on Wednesday.



"Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Our venue for the 3rd Test against England. #ENGvIND,” the BCCI tweeted after the team's arrival.



The first Test had ended in a draw.

