ENG Vs IND, 3rd Test: Headingley, Leeds - Hunting Ground For England

England have won 34, lost 25 and drawn 18 in 77 Test matches played at Headingley, Leeds, where the third Test match of the series against India will start from Wednesday (August 25).

India, on the other hand, have won two, lost three and drawn one in six Test matches played here.

India’s first victory at this ground came in 1986. India recorded a 279-run win in that Test match. In the 2002 series, India defeated the hosts by an innings and 46 runs after making 628 for eight declared, which was their second victory at Leeds.

FOR THE RECORD

** Dawid Malan has been recalled to England's squad for the third and looks set to return to the side for the first time in three years. He last played a Test at Birmingham in August 2018, also against India.

** James Anderson who took 99 catches in 164 Tests, needs just one catch to become 10 Englishman and 38th fielder overall to complete a century of catches in Tests.

** Jasprit Bumrah who has taken 95 wickets at an average of 22.62 in 43 innings of 22 Tests, needs five more to become the twenty-third Indian player to reach the 100 wickets milestone in Tests.

INDIA-ENGLAND AT LEEDS - SUMMARY OF RESULTS

(Team - P - W - L - D - Success%)

England - 77 - 34 - 25 - 18 - 55.84

India - 6 - 2 - 3 - 1 - 41.66

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 628-8 declared in 180.1overs in 2002

England: 550-4 dec. in 183 overs in 1967

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 149 in 55.4 overs in 1959

England: 102 in 45.1 overs in 1986

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 193 Sachin Tendulkar in 2002

England: 246* Geoff Boycott in 1967

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

India: 5-40 Roger Binny in 1986

England: 4-27 Fred Trueman in 1952

BEST BOWLING IN A TESTS

India: 7-58 Roger Binny in 1986

England: 7-116 Fred Trueman in 1952

