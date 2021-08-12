ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Backs 'Intelligent' Rishabh Pant To Play According To The Situation

As India take on England in the second Test, starting August 12 at Lord's in London, skipper Virat Kohli has backed flamboyant Rishabh Pant to continue playing his usual game.

Pant, 23, is known for his aggressive approach and has won matches for India with the bat. But his batting remains a big talking point, irrespective of how many runs he has scored, and many have questioned the youngster's approach in the longest format of the game.

Pant scored 20 off 25 balls in the first innings of the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge last week.

But Kohli wouldn't like Pant to change his approach.

"That's basically how he plays. He obviously has capability to carry on and play long innings in that manner. It doesn't necessarily have to be a very defensive role."

In 22 Test matches, Pant has scored 1428 runs with the highest score of 159 not out. The wicketkeeper-batsman has three centuries and six fifties at an average of 43.27.

"Obviously, when there is a demand of the situation, he (Pant) is intelligent enough to understand if we are looking to save a game. Obviously he won't play those kind of shots but wherever there is 50-50 situation and he has a chance to change momentum of the game he will take that chance. That's how he plays and we want him to be that way," the skipper was very public in his backing.

Kohli also mentioned that the communication from the management is very clear for Pant.

"Obviously, communication is very clear from team and where we are heading as a team and what kind of approach is needed in different situations. We expect him to play innings that changes momentum and tilt balance towards us," Kohli said.

The first Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham ended in a draw with rain playing spoilsport.

