August 16, 2021
ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: Mohammed Shami Hits Massive Six To Reach Fifty At Lord's - WATCH

Shami's unbroken 77-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah helped India reach a very strong position in the second Test against England

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:56 pm
Mohammed Shami launches one into the orbit.
Mohammed Shami has probably played the most important innings of his career with a magnificent fifty at Lord's on Monday. At Lunch on Day 5 of the second Test against England, he was unbeaten on 52 off 67 balls with the help of five fours and a six.

Match Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

And with that six, a 92m monster off the bowling of Moeen Ali in the 106th over, helped Shami reach his second Test fifty. His first came at Nottingham in 2014 against the same opponents, an unbeaten 51.

Watch the six here:

His unbroken 77-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah at Lunch helped India reach a very strong position from where they can dictate the terms.

India have taken a lead of 259 runs with 64 overs left in the day.







