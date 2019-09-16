Ashes, ENG Vs AUS: Jonny Bairstow Does A MS Dhoni, Aakash Chopra Tells Tim Paine To Call Former India Captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is taking a sabbatical from cricket actions amidst unfounded rumours of his retirement. But the former India captain's legend rippled through the Ashes 2019 as Australia in the fifth and final Test match on Sunday to level the series at The Oval, London.

Report | Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

First, Australia captain Tim Paine admitted to having a "(night)mare of a time" after messing up his DRS calls. In a cheeky reaction, former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra said, Paine should "give a call to Dhoni" and "see if he's ready to take students".

Give a call to Dhoni. See if he’s ready to take students ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Dhoni Review System. https://t.co/kcfuH1S6tQ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 15, 2019

Asked in a media conference after third day's play, what he can do to improve his judgment, Paine rather humbly said that he's "going to do some umpire school" when he gets home.

Also Read: Prasad Shuts Down Dhoni Retirement Rumours

And what better school to join than the Dhoni school, whose name is synonymous with DRS.

Then, on the penultimate day of the series, England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow produced a sharp stumping to send Marnus Labuschagne back off the bowling of Jack Leach, which prompted fans to invoke Dhoni's name. So impressed with Bairstow's work, some fans even asked if Dhoni was around.

Watch it here:

Johhny showed shades of Dhoni in a flash stumping!! #wicketkeepers! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Srinivasa Rao B (@bhuvanagiri02) September 15, 2019

Dhoni stumping — arpit jain (@arpitjn) September 15, 2019

Oh gosh!!! Is dhoni around?ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂ — Arnab LayekðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@arnab_layek92) September 15, 2019

Sharp by Bairstow and English standards.



Regulation stumping by MS Dhoni standard. https://t.co/qtEpy2K08Y — Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) September 15, 2019

Chasing a 399-run target, Australia were folded for 263 in the fourth innings as England salvaged a 2-2 draw in the five-match series. But the Aussies retained the urn.

Also Read: Kohli's Social Media Post Reignites Dhoni Retirement Rumour

Meanwhile, the rumours surrounding Dhoni's retirement was put to rest by the BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad while announcing the Indian Test team for the upcoming home series

against South Africa.

Earlier, the rumour got traction after a seemingly innocuous social media post by India captain Virat Kohli gave fire to the imaginations of cricket fans.