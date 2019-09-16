﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Ashes, ENG Vs AUS: Jonny Bairstow Does A MS Dhoni, Aakash Chopra Tells Tim Paine To Call Former India Captain

Ashes, ENG Vs AUS: Jonny Bairstow Does A MS Dhoni, Aakash Chopra Tells Tim Paine To Call Former India Captain

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the gold standard of wicket-keeping and his name was invoked during the course of the Ashes 2019 series between England and Australia as Jonny Bairstow showed shades of Dhoni while Tim Paine miserably failed in DRS

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ashes, ENG Vs AUS: Jonny Bairstow Does A MS Dhoni, Aakash Chopra Tells Tim Paine To Call Former India Captain
Dhoni is considered as one of the greatest wicket-keepers in cricket.
Ashes, ENG Vs AUS: Jonny Bairstow Does A MS Dhoni, Aakash Chopra Tells Tim Paine To Call Former India Captain
outlookindia.com
2019-09-16T11:16:01+0530

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is taking a sabbatical from cricket actions amidst unfounded rumours of his retirement. But the former India captain's legend rippled through the Ashes 2019 as Australia in the fifth and final Test match on Sunday to level the series at The Oval, London.

Report | Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

First, Australia captain Tim Paine admitted to having a "(night)mare of a time" after messing up his DRS calls. In a cheeky reaction, former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra said, Paine should "give a call to Dhoni" and "see if he's ready to take students".

Asked in a media conference after third day's play, what he can do to improve his judgment, Paine rather humbly said that he's "going to do some umpire school" when he gets home.

Also Read: Prasad Shuts Down Dhoni Retirement Rumours

And what better school to join than the Dhoni school, whose name is synonymous with DRS.

Then, on the penultimate day of the series, England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow produced a sharp stumping to send Marnus Labuschagne back off the bowling of Jack Leach, which prompted fans to invoke Dhoni's name. So impressed with Bairstow's work, some fans even asked if Dhoni was around.

Watch it here:

Chasing a 399-run target, Australia were folded for 263 in the fourth innings as England salvaged a 2-2 draw in the five-match series. But the Aussies retained the urn.

Also Read: Kohli's Social Media Post Reignites Dhoni Retirement Rumour

Meanwhile, the rumours surrounding Dhoni's retirement was put to rest by the BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad while announcing the Indian Test team for the upcoming home series
against South Africa.

Earlier, the rumour got traction after a seemingly innocuous social media post by India captain Virat Kohli gave fire to the imaginations of cricket fans.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Jonny Bairstow Tim Paine London Ashes Cricket England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Indian Cricket Team Cricket Video Sports
Next Story : Malala Urges UN To Help Kashmiri Children Go Back To School, Evokes Angry Response From Indians
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters