September 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Imperious Jos Buttler Guides England To Series Win Over Australia

ENG Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Imperious Jos Buttler Guides England To Series Win Over Australia

England clinched a T20 series victory over Australia as Jos Buttler continued his fine recent form to inspire them to a six-wicket win at the Rose Bowl

Omnisport 06 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Imperious Jos Buttler Guides England To Series Win Over Australia
England's Jos Buttler hits a six to win the second Twenty20 cricket match against at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Septemver 6, 2020
Dan Mullan/Pool via AP
ENG Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Imperious Jos Buttler Guides England To Series Win Over Australia
outlookindia.com
2020-09-06T23:11:55+05:30

England clinched a Twenty20 series victory over Australia as Jos Buttler continued his fine recent form to inspire them to a six-wicket win at the Rose Bowl. (More Cricket News)

Buttler experienced a resurgence in his Test match form in England's recent series win over Pakistan and contributed 44 in the first T20I against Australia, which saw the tourists experience a batting collapse and lose by two runs.

He was in imperious form as England cruised home in their pursuit of 158 on Sunday, hitting an unbeaten 77 in a chase completed with seven balls to spare.

Man of the match in the first game, Dawid Malan hit 42 off 32 balls and Moeen Ali (13 not out) provided the finishing touches to ensure Australia's recovery from a start that saw them 30-3 after five overs was in vain.

Jofra Archer's (1-32) blistering start accounted for David Warner in the first over, his third delivery nipping back and glancing the glove of the Australia opener as he went for a duck.

Mark Wood (1-31) then had Alex Carey caught behind for two eight balls later before Steve Smith (10) was run out with a brilliant direct hit throw from England captain Eoin Morgan. 

Australia skipper Aaron Finch (40) and Marcus Stoinis (35) counter-attacked for a partnership of 49 to steady the ship.

However, Finch dragged a short ball from Chris Jordan (2-40) onto his stumps and Stoinis steered Adil Rashid (1-25) to slip, leaving Glenn Maxwell (26 off 18) and Ashton Agar (23 off 20) to guide Australia to a defendable total.

Pat Cummins (13 off five) also provided valuable runs but Buttler was in ominous form early on when he struck Cummins through the covers in the second over.

Though Jonny Bairstow (9) was out hit wicket six balls later, Buttler and Malan put England in command with a second-wicket stand of 87 as both again excelled at finding the gaps.

Malan hit seven fours before sending Agar (2-27) to deep midwicket and Tom Banton (2) and Morgan (7) were each unable to provide the support to get England over the line.

That assistance came from Moeen in the penultimate over, which saw him hammer Adam Zampa (1-42) over long-off for six and then smash the spinner over cover for four before Buttler struck the winning runs with a colossal maximum.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Jos Buttler Cricket England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×