East Bengal Vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch I-League Football Match

Kolkata giants East Bengal will host Aizawl FC in an I-League clash at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium, Kalyani on Friday. Their centenary year hasn't gone according to the plan until now and if East Bengal are to get back to at least surmounting a challenge for the title, a winning run of form cannot be put on hold any longer. They have been left languishing in the realms of mid-table, having lost four of their last five fixtures. (More Football News)

The Mizoram outfit too have problems of their own. They are tenth in the standings, halfway into the season and are now in a race to avoid the dreaded drop. The former I-League champions are looking to avoid three defeats on the trot but with the Red and Golds running through a crisis of their own, it could account for a nervy battle between two sides desperate for nothing less than a win.

Match and live broadcast details:

Match: East Bengal vs Aizawl FC match of I-League 2019-20

Date: February 7 (Friday)

Time: 5:00 PM IST (Kick-off)

Venue: Kalyani Municipality Stadium, Kalyani

TV Channel: 1Sport, Kolkata TV

Live Streaming: Fancode, JioTV, Facebook Live