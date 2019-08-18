﻿
Durand Cup: Chennai City Vs Army Green, Chennaiyin FC Vs Indian Air Force, TRAU Vs Gokulam Kerala – Live Streaming, Venue, Time And More

In today's Durand Cup fixtures (August 18), Chennai City face Army Green, Chennaiyin FC take on Indian Air Force, TRAU face Gokulam Kerala. Here are the live streaming, time and venue details.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 August 2019
Chennai City train for Durand Cup.
Twitter: Chennai City
2019-08-18T13:33:46+0530

Second-last in Group C, Chennai  City will face lowly Army Green in their Durand Cup fixture on August 18. Meanwhile, in other matches, Chennaiyin FC will play against Group D opponents Indian Air Force. In another Group D match, TRAU will take on Gokulam Kerala.

(TOURNAMENT FIXTURES, STREAMING, OTHER INFORMATION)

It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

Time And Venue

Chennai City will face Army Green at Kalyani Stadium, 3:00 PM IST. Chennaiyin will take on Indian Air Force at Mohun Bagan Ground, 3:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, TRAU will face Gokulam Kerala at Howrah Stadium, 6:00 PM IST.

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles.

 

