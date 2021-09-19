Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala, Army Red Enter Quarters

Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala, Army Red Enter Quarters

While the game between the Army Reds and Hyderabad FC was tight and cagey, it rained goals in the Assam Rifles and Gokulam Kerala clash.

Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala, Army Red Enter Quarters
The Army Red team became the second Services side after Army Green to progress to the tournament's knockout stages. | Courtesy: Durand Cup

Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala, Army Red Enter Quarters
2021-09-19T20:49:35+05:30
PTI

PTI

PTI


Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 8:49 pm

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC and Army Red entered the quarterfinals of the 130th Durand Cup football tournament from Group D here on Sunday, beating Assam Rifles 7-2 and Hyderabad FC 2-1 respectively. (More Football News)

The Army Red team became the second Services side after Army Green to progress to the tournament's knockout stages.

The simultaneous final group fixtures were extremely contrasting in nature. While the game between the Reds and ISL side Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yubabharati Krirangan (VYBK) was tight and cagey in nature, it rained goals at the Kalyani Stadium where Assam Rifles and Gokulam Kerala squared off.

The Malabarians showed no mercy and raced to an emphatic 4-1 lead by half time.

Nigerian striker Chisom Elvis Chikatara gave Gokulam the lead in the very first minute. Goan forward Beneston Piecton Barretto notched a brace in the first-half while Rahim Osumanu also added to the tally.

In the second half, Chikatara added a double to his name to complete his hat-trick, the first of the tournament this year. Substitute Sourav also joined the action and nicked a goal for himself in the 61st minute.

Assam Rifles scored though Soibam Roger Singh (36') and Samujal Rabha (63').

In the other game at the VYBK, Army Red continued their brilliant run and defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1.

Liton Shil of Army Red scored a brace and was the star of the match. Koustav Dutta scored the only goal for Hyderabad FC.

The first half was very eventful with both teams playing equally well. Liton broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute but Hyderabad's Koustav Dutta did well to score the equalizer, just two minutes later.

Army Red played a very attacking game in the second half and Liton did well to score the winning goal for the Reds, taking his team through to the quarterfinals.

