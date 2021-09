The second Semi-final of the 2021 Durand Cup in which FC Goa and FC Bengaluru went head to head finished 2-2 at the end of extra time. FC Goa scripted a dramatic, sudden death penalty shootout win to book their finals berth against Mohammedan SC.

Bengaluru FC opened the scoring, with Sivashakti giving them the lead in the opening minute. After FC Goa levelled and later took the lead themselves, Sivashakti scored for Bengaluru FC again to keep them in the race for the title.

More to follow...