Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Durand Cup 2021: Army Red Withdraw From Competition After COVID-19 Positive Cases In Squad

This is also the first instance of a team pulling out of a competition because of COVID in a national-level football tournament in India.

Durand Cup 2021: Army Red Withdraw From Competition After COVID-19 Positive Cases In Squad
It is still not clear how many persons have tested positive for COVID in the Army Red camp. | File photo

Trending

Durand Cup 2021: Army Red Withdraw From Competition After COVID-19 Positive Cases In Squad
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T21:53:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 9:53 pm

Army Red were on Thursday forced to withdraw from their Durand Cup quarterfinal against FC Bengaluru United after COVID-19 cases were detected in their squad, allowing their opponents to move into the last-four stage. The match was scheduled for Friday but has now been called off.(More Football News)

“The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of 130th Durand Cup, has called off the quarterfinal game between Army Red and  (FCBU) scheduled for Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Kalyani stadium due to positive COVID cases reported in the Army Red squad,” a media release said.

“All decisions have been taken, keeping in mind the health and safety of players and officials primarily and the continuity and success of the tournament,” the release added. The other quarterfinal between FC Goa and Delhi FC will be held as scheduled on Friday.

 Meanwhile, on the day, Mohammedan Sporting Club have stunned defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC to become the first team in the semifinals. With Army Red withdrawing, FC Bengaluru United got a bye and sail into the semifinals unopposed.  

Tags

PTI Kolkata Football Durand Cup Army Red FC COVID 19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Power Kolkata To A 7-Wicket Win

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Power Kolkata To A 7-Wicket Win

Paralympian Sharad Kumar Grappling With Heart Problem

Odisha To Host Junior Men’s World Cup Hockey In Nov-Dec

Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan Sporting Stun Gokulam Kerala To Enter Semis

ISL 2021-22: Croatian Forward Antonio Perosevic Joins East Bengal

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Power Kolkata To A 7-Wicket Win - Highlights

Puppy Love! Abhinav Bindra Gifts Neeraj Chopra 'Tokyo', Inspires Athletics Golden Boy For 'Paris'

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Herculean Task For Mithali Raj And Co To Save ODI Series

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

More from Sports

IPL 2021, RCB Vs CSK: Virat Kohli And Co Seek To Return To Winning Ways In Sharjah

IPL 2021, RCB Vs CSK: Virat Kohli And Co Seek To Return To Winning Ways In Sharjah

World Cup Qualifiers: Brazilian Football Body Seeks Quarantine Waiver For EPL Players

World Cup Qualifiers: Brazilian Football Body Seeks Quarantine Waiver For EPL Players

Archery World Cup: Gold In Sight For Indian Women’s, Mixed Compound Teams in Yankton

Archery World Cup: Gold In Sight For Indian Women’s, Mixed Compound Teams in Yankton

Naomi Osaka, Struggling With Mental Health, Withdraws From BNP Paribas Open Tennis

Naomi Osaka, Struggling With Mental Health, Withdraws From BNP Paribas Open Tennis

Read More from Outlook

Sentry Duty On High Seas: Any Move To Contain China Is Welcome

Sentry Duty On High Seas: Any Move To Contain China Is Welcome

Seema Guha / China, Afghanistan and the Quad are the pressing issues that form the backdrop of PM Modi’s first in-person meeting with Joe Biden

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Family of Hathras victim allege threat to their lawyer’s life. Cops deny allegations, claiming they are providing her an escort on trial dates

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Power KKR To A Seven-Wicket Win

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Power KKR To A Seven-Wicket Win

PTI / Kolkata Knight Riders scored their second straight win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 while MI suffered their second consecutive loss.

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement