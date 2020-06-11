Dreams Do Come True: Yuzvendra Chahal Recalls India Debut

Leg-Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday jogged down memory lane and recalled the day he took his maiden bow for Team India. On this day, four years ago, Chahal donned the blue of India for the first time ever against Zimbabwe in Harare. (More Cricket News)

His fine figures of 1/27 in 10 overs helped India win the match by nine wickets and it marked the beginning of Chahal's journey on the international arena.

Chahal recalled his special day and took to social media to express his feelings and wrote on Twitter: "While growing up I always wondered about this thought. Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true".

Can actually say today Dreams do come true.

The BCCI also congratulated the young spinner and tweeted: "Congratulations Yuzvendra Chahal. It has been an amazing journey. We have enjoyed every moment of it."

Chahal's Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished him on his special day and their post read: "On This Day in 2016, Yuzvendra Chahal made his ODI debut bowling an economical spell of 1/27 (10), helping India restrict Zimbabwe to 168."

Chahal has so far played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is but is yet to make his Test debut. He has scalped 91 and 55 wickets respectively in the two formats.

During his four-year career so far, Chahal became the first and only Indian to scalp six-wicket hauls in both ODIs and T20Is.