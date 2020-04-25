Drank Coffee Only Once And It Proved To Be Too Expensive For Me: Hardik Pandya On His Controversial Remark

Having learned from his past mistakes, Hardik Pandya on Saturday admitted that one cup of coffee proved to very costly for him. The flambouyant all-rounder made the statement during an Instagram chat with Indian team-mate Dinesh Karthik.

"I don't drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me... I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee," Hardik said on a lighter note, referring to his controversial remark on the TV show 'Koffee With Karan', which created a furore.

Speaking about the possibility of hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) without spectators, he said, "It will be different. We are used to playing with the crowd as the feel of competition comes with the crowd.

"I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that (IPL behind closed doors) happens, then it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home," Hardik said.

The all-rounder had his brother Krunal for the company during the chat session.

Krunal also agreed with Hardik's view on IPL. Both the Pandya brothers play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.