April 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Drank Coffee Only Once And It Proved To Be Too Expensive For Me: Hardik Pandya On His Controversial Remark

Drank Coffee Only Once And It Proved To Be Too Expensive For Me: Hardik Pandya On His Controversial Remark

Hardik Pandya said on a lighter note that one cup of coffee proved to very costly for him, referring to his controversial remark on TV show 'Koffee With Karan', which created a furore

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Drank Coffee Only Once And It Proved To Be Too Expensive For Me: Hardik Pandya On His Controversial Remark
Hardik Pandya
File Photo
Drank Coffee Only Once And It Proved To Be Too Expensive For Me: Hardik Pandya On His Controversial Remark
outlookindia.com
2020-04-25T22:09:32+0530

Having learned from his past mistakes, Hardik Pandya on Saturday admitted that one cup of coffee proved to very costly for him. The flambouyant all-rounder made the statement during an Instagram chat with Indian team-mate Dinesh Karthik.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

"I don't drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me... I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee," Hardik said on a lighter note, referring to his controversial remark on the TV show 'Koffee With Karan', which created a furore.

Speaking about the possibility of hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) without spectators, he said, "It will be different. We are used to playing with the crowd as the feel of competition comes with the crowd.

"I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that (IPL behind closed doors) happens, then it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home," Hardik said.

The all-rounder had his brother Krunal for the company during the chat session.

Krunal also agreed with Hardik's view on IPL. Both the Pandya brothers play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Next Story >>

Best Goalkeeping Stats For Europe's Top Five Leagues In 2019-20

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya Dinesh Karthik Cricket Cricket - IPL Coronavirus COVID-19 India national cricket team Mumbai Indians Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos