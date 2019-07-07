'Don't Take Praise Or Criticism Seriously,' Jasprit Bumrah Wants India To Attack Like A Complete Team

Jasprit Bumrah was keen to share the plaudits with the rest of the attack, even though he was the undoubted star of the bowling show during India’s seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

The 25-year-old from Ahmedabad joined New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir and England’s Jofra Archer in third place with 17 wickets on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 list after claiming 3/37 from his 10 overs against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

However, Bumrah was at pains to point out that it was a complete team effort that helped restrict Dimuth Karunaratne’s side to 264/7 after they had elected to bat first in their final group-stage game of the campaign.

“Everybody’s taking a lot of responsibility so that’s very good,” said Bumrah. “When you have extra responsibility, then you try even harder and your execution is good, so that’s a very good sign for us.

“In most of our World Cup games we’ve only had five bowlers that are bowling and it’s been going like this throughout. Everybody’s had a good run here. It’s been a good campaign for us, everybody’s chipped in with wickets, and with the bat also, so it’s been a case of so far, so good.”

Bumrah gave an equally understated response when he was asked how it felt to be receiving heaps of praise as the linchpin of India’s attack in his first World Cup.

“I don’t take praise or criticism seriously,” said the paceman after centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped India cruise to their target with 39 balls to spare. “The only focus for me is on my preparation, my execution and what I can do for the team.

“I always focus on all that and as far as the bowling unit is concerned we are very happy that everyone is among the wickets and everyone is contributing.

“You see Hardik Pandya taking wickets, you see Mohammed Shami taking wickets and I’ve also taken wickets, so that’s the positive for us going forward.

“Everybody’s had a good run here. It’s been a good campaign for us, everybody has chipped in with wickets and with the bat,” said Bumrah after becoming the second-fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in one-day internationals.

“There’s a healthy competition. It’s a good headache to have when everyone’s performing and everyone’s in good nick and that’s something you love to have going into a crucial game like next week’s semi-final.”

(Inputs from ICC)