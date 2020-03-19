Don't Have Tournaments, Trials Till April 15: Sports Ministry Advises NSFs

The sports ministry on Thursday advised all National Federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15 besides asking them to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are isolated from anyone who is not a part of their training camp.
The directive has been necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc on sporting events across the globe. The fresh advisory puts a question mark on the upcoming Indian Grand Prix of athletics that is to be held on Friday.
"All sports organisations and their affiliate units are advised against holding any sports events, including competitions or selection trials till 15th April, 2020," the ministry said in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association and NSFs.
It also asked federations to not allow any non-camper athlete, coach or support staff in Olympic trainin1g camps without following proper quarantine protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry's two-point directive states: "No exposure to athlete be allowed from outside in the campus where training is underway.
"No coach, technical/support staff athlete, etc presently not in training camp and not staying in the training campus be allowed to interact or mingle with trainee athletes without following quarantine protocols."
