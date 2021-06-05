Doctors Dispel Rumours That COVID-Hit Milkha Singh Is Dead; Even PM Modi Wishes Flying Sikh

Refuting the rumors of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh losing battle to COVID-19, PGIMER, Chandigarh, was forced to issue an update on Saturday. (More Sports News)

PGIMER in its medical bulletin said, Milkha is ‘better and more stable.’

“On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e. 5th June 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday,” the hospital said.

Even sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted and urged that fake news should be stopped from spreading. "Please don't run false news and create rumors," the minister urged.

Popularly known as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh was admitted in ICU in PGIMER on June 3, just days after he was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali.

“Milkha is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors,” the bulletin further said.

Milkha also received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about his health on Friday.

Rijiju had thanked PM Narendra Modi for, "..compassionate gesture to call up the great Milkha Singh Ji and enquire about his health. "

Meanwhile, his wife and former volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur's condition has deteriorated because of the same ailment as she remains under treatment at a private hospital in Mohali.

Earlier in the day, Milkha's son Jeev too said that his father was stable and thanked the PM for calling his father.

"Many thanks to Prime Minister@narendramodi for taking time out of his busy schedule and call dad to find out about his health," Jeev said in a tweet.

Modi on Friday spoke to Milkha and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital was a national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

