Indian Tennis Players Divij Sharan, Stephen Amritraj Weds Foreigners

India's tennis star Divij Sharan got married to British player Samantha Murray, while former player Stephen Amritraj tied the knot with American Alison Riske.

33-year-old Sharan took to Twitter and shared a wedding snap. He stated, "My best partner @SamMurray87 #SamAndDivHitched #PerfectMatch #SamWedsDivijPart1"

Meanwhile, son of former Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj, Stephen tweeted, "Best day of my life to marry the woman of my dreams @Riske4rewards and to be surrounded by family, friends, mentors, colleagues and coaches. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages to us. Grateful beyond words."

officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ejX29aT5cF — Alison Riske (@Riske4rewards) July 21, 2019

What really stood out from Amritraj's wedding was his wife's Bollywood dance moves. She also took to Twitter to showcase her skills, which are worth watching! She danced to Baar Baar Dekho.