﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Indian Tennis Players Divij Sharan, Stephen Amritraj Weds Foreigners

Indian Tennis Players Divij Sharan, Stephen Amritraj Weds Foreigners

Divij Sharan married British Tennis player Samantha Murray. While former player Stephen Amritraj tied the knot with American tennis player Alison Riske, who also showcased her Bollywood dance moves.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 July 2019
Indian Tennis Players Divij Sharan, Stephen Amritraj Weds Foreigners
The duo took to Twitter to share their wedding snaps.
Twitter
Indian Tennis Players Divij Sharan, Stephen Amritraj Weds Foreigners
outlookindia.com
2019-07-22T16:32:04+0530

India's tennis star Divij Sharan got married to British player Samantha Murray, while former player Stephen Amritraj tied the knot with American Alison Riske. 

33-year-old Sharan took to Twitter and shared a wedding snap. He stated, "My best partner @SamMurray87 #SamAndDivHitched #PerfectMatch #SamWedsDivijPart1"

Meanwhile, son of former Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj, Stephen tweeted, "Best day of my life to marry the woman of my dreams @Riske4rewards and to be surrounded by family, friends, mentors, colleagues and coaches. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages to us. Grateful beyond words."

ALSO READ: Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Bow Out Of Mixed Doubles

What really stood out from Amritraj's wedding was his wife's Bollywood dance moves. She also took to Twitter to showcase her skills, which are worth watching! She danced to Baar Baar Dekho.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Divij Sharan Tennis Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 2000PS EV Hypercar Showdown: Pininfarina Battista, Rimac C_Two And Lotus Evija Compared On Paper
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters