Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Diogo Jota Scores Brace As Rampant Liverpool Hit Four Against Southampton

Liverpool were 3-0 after 37 minutes and could easily have doubled the final goals tally. And needless to say, Jurgen Klopp’s ruthless team is comfortably the top scorer in the Premier League with 39 — no other side is within eight.

Diogo Jota Scores Brace As Rampant Liverpool Hit Four Against Southampton
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against Southampton during their EPL match at Anfield stadium on November 27, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

Diogo Jota Scores Brace As Rampant Liverpool Hit Four Against Southampton
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T00:16:00+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 12:16 am

Diogo Jota celebrated his early goal by sitting on the Anfield turf, crossing his legs and pretending to play on a gaming console. (More Football News)

Liverpool simply toyed with Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

In another masterful display by the best attack in the league, Liverpool swept to a 4-0 win. It has scored at least two goals in its last 17 games in all competitions.

Needless to say, Jürgen Klopp’s ruthless team is comfortably the top scorer in the Premier League with 39 — no other side is within eight — and the latest victory pulled Liverpool to within a point of leader Chelsea, which doesn’t play until Sunday against Manchester United.

Jota led Liverpool with two goals — the first coming inside two minutes, with his celebration perhaps a nod to his off-field penchant for gaming. Indeed, he won a FIFA 20 tournament played by Premier League players while soccer was suspended last year following the coronavirus outbreak.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Thiago Alcantara’s deflected strike and Virgil van Dijk’s volley completed the scoring against a Southampton team whose bold approach of deploying three strikers at Anfield backfired in spectacular fashion.

Liverpool was 3-0 ahead after 37 minutes and could easily have doubled its final goals tally.

Liverpool’s front-foot style is something Eddie Howe is trying to bring to Newcastle after taking over at the Saudi-controlled north-east club, but it might take some time.

A 2-0 loss at Arsenal extended Newcastle’s winless start in the league to 13 games and the last-placed team fell further adrift on Saturday, with next-to-last Norwich drawing at home to Wolverhampton 0-0.

Meanwhile, Liverpool great Steven Gerrard’s start to life as a Premier League manager couldn’t be going any better.

Aston Villa has two straight wins under Gerrard, the latest 2-1 at Crystal Palace. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Diogo Jota Jurgen Klopp Liverpool, England Football Liverpool Southampton English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: India Thrash Poland 8-2, Face Belgium In Quarters

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: India Thrash Poland 8-2, Face Belgium In Quarters

Arsenal See Off Winless Newcastle As Gunners Catch Up With Top Four In England

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Disciplined Pakistan Take Charge Against Bangladesh

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC: When And Where To Watch KB Vs BFC Live

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal In Season's First Kolkata Derby

South Africa Vs Netherlands ODI Series Called Off Due To New Variant Of Coronavirus Omicron

IND Vs NZ: ‘Never Saw Myself As White-Ball Specialist,’ Says Axar Patel After 5/62 Against Kiwis

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer Clueless East Bengal 3-0 In Kolkata Derby - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

No Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana - Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy Begins On December 4

No Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana - Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy Begins On December 4

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Axar Patel’s (5/62) Fifer Puts India In Driver’s Seat Against New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Axar Patel’s (5/62) Fifer Puts India In Driver’s Seat Against New Zealand

Women's ODI Cricket World Cup: New COVID Variant Forces ICC To Call Off Qualifiers

Women's ODI Cricket World Cup: New COVID Variant Forces ICC To Call Off Qualifiers

Ritu Phogat Takes On Kick-boxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex In MMA Final

Ritu Phogat Takes On Kick-boxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex In MMA Final

Read More from Outlook

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Mrinal Pande / In ordinary people live extraordinary tales of courage that speak truth to power

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal 3-0 In Kolkata Derby

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal 3-0 In Kolkata Derby

Jayanta Oinam / Three first-half goals proved more than enough for ATK Mohun Bagan to beat East Bengal in the first Kolkata derby of ISL 2021-22.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement