Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Diego Maradona's Stolen Watch Found In Assam's Sivasagar; One Arrested

The accused person was working as a security guard at a company in Dubai in UAE that was storing the belongings of Diego Maradona. After working for a few days at the company, the accused returned to Assam in August.

The accused is suspected to be involved in the theft of a safe in which the limited edition Hublot watch was also kept. | File Photo

2021-12-11T13:26:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 1:26 pm

Football legend Diego Maradona's watch, allegedly stolen in Dubai, was recovered from Assam's Sivasagar district on Saturday morning, following which a person was arrested, police said. (More Football News)

Maradona, who would have turned 61 in October, died on November 25 last year of cardiac arrest. Seven health professionals were charged for alleged medical negligence. The case is still under investigation.

The accused person was working as a security guard at a company in Dubai in UAE that was storing the belongings of the late Argentinian footballer, they said.

The accused is suspected to be involved in the theft of a safe in which the limited edition Hublot watch was also kept, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

After working for a few days at the company, the accused returned to Assam in August, taking leave stating that his father was unwell, he said.

The Assam Police swung into action after the Dubai Police reached out to India with information about the accused, the officer said.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested from his residence at 4 am and the watch was recovered, he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was an operation involving international coordination between the police forces of the two countries.

Further legal action was being taken against the accused, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Diego Maradona Assam Theft/Robbery Football Argentina national football team Sports
