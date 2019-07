The All-India Junior Selection Committee met in England to pick the India U19 team for the Youth Asia Cup 2019 to be played in Sri Lanka from September 3 to 17. Dhruv Chand Jurel, the young wicketkeeper-batsman from Uttar Pradesh, will lead the 15-member team.

Jurel, who led the runners-up India U19 A team in the quadrangular series held in India in March, will take over India U19 captaincy from Priyam Garg, who's currently leading the side in a triangular series in England.

India U19 Squad for the tournament is as follows: Dhruv Chand Jurel (c & wk), Suved Parkar, Thakur Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Salil Arora, Karan Lal, Atharva Ankolekar, Pankaj Yadav, Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil

Ankolekar, Parkar, Wadhera, Azad, Lavande, Arora, Yadav and Akash aren't currently in England