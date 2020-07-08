July 08, 2020
Poshan
Denmark Withdraws As Host of 2021 Gymnastics Worlds Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) "expressed its regret and disappointment" at the decision by the Danish federation to withdraw Copenhagen as host.

PTI 08 July 2020
Gymnastics world championships are usually organized in each non-Olympic year.
2020-07-08T08:41:37+0530

Denmark has pulled out of hosting the gymnastics world championships in 2021, the sport's governing body said Tuesday.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) “expressed its regret and disappointment” at the decision by the Danish federation to withdraw Copenhagen as host.

No specific reason was given by FIG in a brief statement which left unclear whether the event will be relocated.

The week-long championships were scheduled for October 2021 in what is now a crowded calendar year with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed to July 23-Aug. 8.

Gymnastics world championships are usually organized in each non-Olympic year.

FIG said its executive committee will consider launching a new bidding procedure. The 2022 edition is in Liverpool, England, and the 2023 worlds in Antwerp, Belgium.

In a separate decision, FIG postponed its election congress scheduled for Oct. 23-25 in Antalya, Turkey, by one year. Elections are typically held after the Olympics.

Office holders, including FIG president Morinari Watanabe, will have their terms extended by one year.

