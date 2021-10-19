Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Makes Winning Return; Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma advance

The fourth-seeded Indian Sindhu, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, will next face Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the next round.

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Makes Winning Return; Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma advance
India PV Sindhu defeated Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit 21-12, 21-10 in her first round match of the Denmark Open on Tuesday. | File photo

Trending

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Makes Winning Return; Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma advance
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T23:45:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 11:45 pm

Returning to action after a break, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu saw off Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit in straight games to join compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma in the second round of the Denmark Open in Odense on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

Sindhu, the reigning world champion, took 30 minutes to get across Yigit, ranked 29th, 21-12, 21-10 in her women's singles opener of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament.

The fourth-seeded Indian, who had skipped the Sudirman Cup and Uber Cup Final after the Tokyo Olympics, will next face Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Former champions Srikanth and Sameer also made winning starts to their men's singles campaigns at the USD 850,000 event.

While Srikanth, who had claimed the title in 2017, outsmarted compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-14, 21-11 in 30 minutes, Sameer, ranked 28th, prevailed over Thailand's world no 21 Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-17, 21-14 in a 42-minute clash.

World No.14 Srikanth will meet world no 1 and top-seeded Japanese Kento Momota in the second round, while Sameer is likely to face Denmark's third seed Anders Antonsen in the next round. Indian men's doubles players, however, had a mixed day in office.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated English pair of Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 23-21, 21-15 in their opener, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stunned England's world no 17 pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-19, 21-15 to make a positive start to their campaign.

But Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost 18-21, 11-21 to Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the opening round to bow out of the competition. World No.7 Sindhu, who had claimed a bronze at Tokyo Games to go with her Rio silver medal, hardly broke any sweat during her opening contest against Yigit.

The Indian was up 5-4 and then kept moving ahead to comfortably pocket the opening game. The second game was no different as Sindhu erased a 1-3 deficit to grab a 10-4 lead. Yigit made it 9-10 before the Indian held a two-point advantage at the break.

After the interval, it was one-way traffic as Sindhu sealed the contest without much ado.

Tags

PTI P.V. Sindhu Srikanth Kidambi Sameer Verma Denmark Badminton Denmark Open Badminton Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

AFG vs WI, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To See Live Action

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

Former India Cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath Awarded MCC Life Membership

PNG Vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Richie Berrington, Josh Davey Take Scotland Closer To Super-12

Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live

Live Streaming Of NAM vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To Watch Live

Students For A Free Tibet Demand Boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Warns Against Doubting ‘Out-Of-Form’ David Warner

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Warns Against Doubting ‘Out-Of-Form’ David Warner

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

BAN vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive - Highlights

BAN vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive - Highlights

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Seema Guha / The opposition stands convinced as it plans to come together to oust Khan. There is much churning going on in political circles in Pakistan as the opposition scents a possible victory.

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

PTI / MS Dhoni will be the mentor of the Indian cricket team at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement