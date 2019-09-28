Delhi Shot-Putter Parth Lakra Scripts National Record

Poshan
﻿
Earlier, Parth Lakra had participated in the Open Korea Athletics Meet which was held in July this year where he came at the fourth spot.

ANI 28 September 2019
Parth Lakra broke the record at the recently concluded 17th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships.
ANI
outlookindia.com
2019-09-28T14:37:41+0530

A shot-put athlete Parth Lakra from national capital has scripted a national record with 18.01 m throw in the recently concluded 17th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships.

(Sports News)

In the same event, Dipender Dabas from Haryana came second with 17.73 m throw followed by Satyawan Malik from Telangana with 17.71 m throw. The Championships were held in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu from September 23-26.

"My aim is to qualify for the Olympics and to bring a gold medal. I have qualified for the Inter-University Games. My favourite shot-putter is Tajinder Pal Singh Toor who bagged a first gold medal in the Asian Games 2018," Lakra told ANI.

"I train at Palam sector-7 ground under my coach Suresh Yadav. My coach provides very good training, players across the country come to train under him," he added.

Earlier, the 19-year-old had participated in the Open Korea Athletics Meet which was held in July this year where he came at the fourth spot.

