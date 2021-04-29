Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Streaming: Likely XIs, Head-to-head, How To Watch IPL 2021 Match

Focus will be on the two captains, Rishabh Pant and Eoin Morgan, when Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders meet in the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Both Pant and Morgan played captain's knock in their respective previous matches but return with contrasting results. While DC lost to fellow title-favourites Royal Challengers Bangalore by one run in a thriller, KKR cantered to a five-wicket win against Punjab Kings to snapped their four-match losing run.

And again, both of them will hope to lead with examples tonight when the two star-studded teams clash at Narendra Modi Stadium. As things stand now, DC are third in the IPL 2021 points table with eight points while KKR are fifth with four points. Both the teams have played six matches each.

Head-to-head: This will be their 27th meeting. KKR have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record, leading 14-11. KKR did enjoy league doubles for three successive seasons, from 2015 to 2017, but the rivalry is even in the last three campaigns. In the last meeting, Varun Chakravarthy took a five-wicket haul to set up a massive 59-run win for KKR.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 25th match of Indian Premier League 2021, between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, DC vs KKR

Date: April 29 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Playing XIs in the previous match:

Delhi Capitals (vs Royal Challengers Bangalore): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (vs Punjab Kings): Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Aniruddha Joshi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi.

