Defending Champion Carolina Marin Out Of Tokyo Olympics; PV Sindhu's Medal Hope Swells

Defending women's badminton singles champion Carolina Marin on Tuesday pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee. (More Badminton News)

Marin was a title favourite at the Tokyo Games. She had won four of the five finals in five tournaments. Her withdrawal sure gives other contenders, including India's PV Sindhu, a breather. But she will instead tend to her injured leg, which will require surgery.

In fact, Marin had defeated Sindhu in the 2016 Rio Olympics final.

The 27-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to announce the pull out. "After the examination during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee. I will undergo surgery this week and start my recovery," Marin wrote.

The three-time World Champion from Huelva suffered a sore left knee during a training session last week and later it was confirmed that ACL "of the left knee is affected".

"This is another blow that I have to deal, but I will certainly be back. The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team's control, but we were excited and knew that I would be in the best shape for the Olympics. It won't be possible," she added. "I want to thank everyone for your support and messages during these days. I know that I am in safe hands and that I have a lot of people by my side."

The Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 23.

Marin had earlier suffered an ACL injury on her right knee in January 2019, which kept her out of the courts until September of that year.

