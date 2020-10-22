'Deeply Disappointed' Mesut Ozil Says Arsenal Lack Loyalty But Vows To Fight On

Mesut Ozil feels his loyalty to Arsenal has not been reciprocated as he made public his disappointment at being left out of the club's Premier League squad. (More Football News)

The 32-year-old was not included in Mikel Arteta's group for the 2020-21 season when it was submitted on Tuesday, having not played for the Gunners since a match against West Ham on March 7.

Ozil was also left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad this month but has vowed to continue fighting for his future with the transfer window now shut in the last season of his lucrative contract.

Writing on Instagram, Ozil said: "This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I've played for over the past few years.

"I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

"As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far."

Ozil felt his performances had reached a high level prior to the coronavirus-enforced break in Premier League action.

After that, he says it was decided he was "not allowed" to play for Arsenal, but still feels settled at the club and in London.

Ozil's view of his improved performances are backed up by the Opta data for his 18 Premier League appearances in the 2019-20 season.

He created 2.36 chances for every 90 minutes he was on the pitch, comfortably more than the second-placed player on the list, Nicolas Pepe (1.79).

Of Arsenal players to feature in at least 10 games last season, Ozil ranked second for successful passes in the opposition half (30.33 per 90 minutes), behind only Dani Ceballos (34.33).

The former Germany international added: "Before the coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta.

"We have been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level.

"But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal.

"What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club.

"No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my eighth season at Arsenal end like this.

"I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice."

I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player... pic.twitter.com/IfWN38x62z — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

Since making his debut in September 2013 after signing from Real Madrid, Ozil has played more Premier League games (184) than any other Arsenal player.

He has the most assists in that span (54) and highest amount of chances created (559), while his 33 goals rank fifth behind forwards Alexis Sanchez (60), Olivier Giroud (59), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (55) and Alexandre Lacazette (40).

