Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Davis Cup Finals Tennis: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Gives Serbia Winning Start Over Austria

Novak Djokovic defeated Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2 to help Serbia win against Austria. Dusan Lajovic had earlier outshined Gerald Melzer in three sets in Group F To give Serbia the lead on Friday.

Davis Cup Finals Tennis: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Gives Serbia Winning Start Over Austria
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Austria's Dennis Novak during their Davis Cup Finals tie on Friday. | Twitter (Davis Cup)

Trending

Davis Cup Finals Tennis: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Gives Serbia Winning Start Over Austria
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T12:06:56+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 12:06 pm

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic secured a victory for Serbia, 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez got defending champion Spain off to a solid start, and a young Italian team rolled past the 32-time champion United States in the Davis Cup Finals in Austria. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic beat Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2 to give Serbia a 2-0 lead over hosts Austria after Dusan Lajovic had defeated Gerald Melzer in three sets to open the best-of-three series in Group F on Friday. The victory extended Djokovic’s winning streak in Davis Cup singles matches to 15.

“It feels great to play for Serbia again,” said Djokovic, who helped his country win the Davis Cup in 2010 but more recently failed to win a medal in either singles or mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. “It's been a long year but you always find motivation playing for your country.”

Djokovic won seven consecutive games from 3-3 in the first set to take control. “I'm really pleased with the way I ended the match today,” he said. Djokovic had also been scheduled to play in a potentially decisive doubles match but then was replaced by Nikola Cacic after winning his singles match.

Lopez gave Spain an early lead over Ecuador in Group A with a 6-3 6-3 win over Roberto Quiroz at home in Madrid. Then Pablo Carreno Busta edged Emilio Gomez 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Lopez was thrust into singles action when Carlos Alcaraz had to be dropped from the team after testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, as Spain was already without injured Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut.

The United States, meanwhile, got off to a rough start against host Italy in Turin. Lorenzo Sonego beat Reilly Opelka 6-3 7-6 (4) in his home city in Group E and then Jannik Sinner dominated against John Isner 6-2, 6-0. Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock beat Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Musetti in doubles 7-6 (5) 6-2 to make the final score 2-1.

Still, for an Italian team missing its top player, Matteo Berrettini — who is injured — it was quite a start. “There were a lot of firsts today: Sonego and Sinner made their Davis Cup debuts, I made my debut as captain, Musetti also made his debut and played with Fognini for the first time," said Italy captain Filippo Volandri. “But this is only the first step."

Each matchup on indoor hard courts is a best-of-three series featuring two singles and one doubles match. The six group winners plus the two second-place teams with the best records based on sets and games will advance to the quarterfinals. The semifinals and final will be played in Madrid.

Lopez, who was once ranked as high as No. 12, has fallen outside the top 100 in both singles and doubles. His career has gone on for so long that he has already started his post-playing career, having been named the Madrid Open tournament director.

The big-serving Opelka double-faulted to hand Sonego the only break of their match and then made a few more errors in the tiebreaker as the Italian closed it out with a volley winner on his first match point.

Isner, who is also one of the biggest servers on tour, held serve only twice against the 20-year-old Sinner, a new top-10 entrant.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Novak Djokovic John Isner Austria Tennis Davis Cup Finals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India’s South Africa Tour: Despite Covid Concerns, Farhan Behardien Hopes Series To Go On

India’s South Africa Tour: Despite Covid Concerns, Farhan Behardien Hopes Series To Go On

New COVID Variant: Will India A Cricket Team Pull Out Of Series in South Africa, Dutch Contemplating Too

La Liga, 2021-22: Iker Muniain Helps Athletic Bilbao Salvage 2-2 Home Draw With Granada

Why Chris Gayle Isn’t Happy With Modern-Day Openers’ Approach In T20s? Universe Boss Explains

BAN Vs PAK, First Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Scores: Pakistan Steady After Hasan Ali's 5/51 Floors Bangladesh (330 All Out)

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Scores: Axar Patel Takes 3/46, Tom Latham Misses Ton, New Zealand 227/5

Chelsea Defender Ben Chilwell Suffers ACL Injury, Faces Lengthy Layoff

England Cricket Racism: ECB CEO Tom Harrison Launches 12-point Anti-racism Plan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Toil As New Zealand Openers Dominate Day 2 Play

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Toil As New Zealand Openers Dominate Day 2 Play

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend

Relief For Shoaib Akhtar: PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Pakistan Legend

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Mumbai City Face Hyderabad FC Test In Fatorda

ISL 2021-22: Defending Champions Mumbai City Face Hyderabad FC Test In Fatorda

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Liton Das-Mushfiqur Rahim Stand Stuns Pakistan

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 1: Liton Das-Mushfiqur Rahim Stand Stuns Pakistan

Read More from Outlook

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Haima Deshpande / History is witness to the reality that the fear of the Shiv Sena went away after Uddhav Thackeray took over as the chief. Many say that his moderate outlook has defanged the Shiv Sena and turned the roar into a meow.

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Axar Patel Gets Tom Latham For 95

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Axar Patel Gets Tom Latham For 95

Koushik Paul / It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement