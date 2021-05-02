May 02, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  David Warner Is Shocked But Sunrisers Hyderabad Had To Make Hard Call: Tom Moody

David Warner Is Shocked But Sunrisers Hyderabad Had To Make Hard Call: Tom Moody

Under David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost five out of six games in IPL 2021, and he himself hasn't been in greatest of form which led to Kane Williamson being handed the reins

PTI 02 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
David Warner Is Shocked But Sunrisers Hyderabad Had To Make Hard Call: Tom Moody
This is the first time in David Warner's IPL career that he has been dropped by any franchise for lack of form.
Courtesy: BCCI
David Warner Is Shocked But Sunrisers Hyderabad Had To Make Hard Call: Tom Moody
outlookindia.com
2021-05-02T15:45:39+05:30

David Warner is "shocked and disappointed" after being dropped from the SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI but team's Director of Cricket Tom Moody defended the "hard call", saying someone had to miss out and it's him.

RR Vs SRH BlogScorecard | Points Table | Full Schedule

Under Warner, SRH lost five out of six games and he himself hasn't been in greatest of form which led to Kane Williamson being handed the reins.

This is the first time in Warner's IPL career that he has been dropped by any franchise for lack of form.

"We had to make the hard call, somebody has to miss out and unfortunately it's him. He's shocked and disappointed. Anyone would be disappointed," Moody told the host broadcasters Star Sports before their match against Rajasthan Royals.

Warner and Moody have not been on best of terms after the left-handed opener criticised Manish Pandey's exclusion from the playing XI.

"He has come to terms with the logic behind what we want to achieve from a franchise's perspective. He has rallied around the team and more importantly the team has rallied around him," Moody said.

"I don't think what's happened in the past isn't as relevant and we have made some significant changes in the ground in the last 24-48 hours," he further added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Portuguese Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas Learns Lessons From Imola, Lewis Hamilton Bemoans Balance Problems

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI David Warner Kane Williamson Tom Moody Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos