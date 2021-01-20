January 20, 2021
David Moyes Leads West Ham To Club's Best Halfway Points Total In Premier League

West Ham are seventh in the Premier League after former Manchester United manager David Moyes masterminded their best ever halfway points tally.

Omnisport 20 January 2021
West Ham's Michail Antonio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium in London, England on Tuesday.
Matthew Childs/Pool via AP
2021-01-20T11:55:51+05:30

David Moyes has led West Ham to their highest ever points total at the halfway stage of a Premier League season. (More Football News)

The Hammers moved up to seventh in the table after Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio were on target in a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened West Brom at London Stadium.

The result moved Moyes' side to 32 points (W9 D5 L5) and they have never had more after 19 games in the competition.

West Ham's previous best came midway through 2014-15 when they had 31 points under the leadership of Sam Allardyce, who was the defeated Baggies boss on Tuesday.

Moyes' second spell in charge of the east London club is proving to be his most impressive spell in the dugout since an ill-fated stint at Manchester United as Alex Ferguson's successor.

Indeed, in 2013-14 season, the Scot had only managed two more points by the same stage with the then-defending Premier League champions.

United were sixth after 19 games, with 10 wins, four draws and five defeats.

