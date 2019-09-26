Danny Marak Appointed As Meghalaya Cricket Association's President

Retired bureaucrat Danny Marak was elected unopposed the president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) while college lecturer Gideon Kharkongor was elected as secretary at state body's Annual General Meeting in Shillong, on Thursday.

(Cricket News)

Conrad K Sangma and Naba Bhattacharjee, the erstwhile president and secretary went into mandatory cooling off as per new BCCI constitution even though the north-eastern state became a full voting member only in 2018.

Dhrubajyoti Thakuria became the treasurer as elections were held only for two posts.

"Change is the only constant in life. I will extend all support and guidance to the new team for sustaining what has been developed brick by brick since last many years by me," Bhattacharjee, who was the face of North East cricket administrators, told PTI.

Office Bearers:

President: Danny Marak

Vice President: Dipul Ryntathiang

Secretary: Gideon Kharkongor

Joint Secretary: Chiang D Shira

Treasurer: Dhrubajyoti Thakuria

Councilor: Arowtki Sumer.