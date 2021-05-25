May 25, 2021
Poshan
Cyclone Yaas: Eden Gardens To Provide Shelter To Maidan Clubs' Ground Staff

Cyclone Yaas, which is classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, is predicted to hit Kolkata on Wednesday evening with wind speed of 150kph-plus

PTI 25 May 2021
Exterior view of Eden Gardens: The clubs wanting to evacuate their ground staff have been asked to contact the CAB joint secretary, Debabrata Das.
The space under the Eden Gardens' galleries will be used as a makeshift shelter arrangement for the ground staff of Kolkata Maidan clubs when the approaching cyclone Yaas strikes the city, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Yaas, which is classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, is predicted to hit Kolkata on Wednesday evening with wind speed of 150kph-plus.

READ: Odisha Prepares For Cyclone Yaas

The makeshift arrangement will also have provision for food.

"There are many sports clubs and institutions which have their tents in the Maidan which could be vulnerable and prone to high risk due to the cyclonic activity.

"Therefore as a precautionary measure, the CAB has decided to make a shelter arrangement along with provision for food and other amenities in the under galleries of Eden Gardens from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

The clubs wanting to evacuate their ground staff have been asked to contact the CAB joint secretary, Debabrata Das.

"The facility would be offered to other sports associations too," it added.

