Cyclone Amphan: Kolkata Police Makes Sourav Ganguly 'So Proud,' BCCI Boss Shares Viral Video - WATCH

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday shared a viral video clip of Kolkata Police joining hands with local residents to clear the road after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal. (More Cricket News)

The former India captain took to Twitter to share the video clip posted by Debasmita Das, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Division, Kolkata.

And he wrote: "So proud of kolkata police@kolkata police".

So proud of kolkata police@kolkata police https://t.co/e3FO4w4vUp — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 1,000 crore relief package for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the destruction caused by the cyclone.

"Rs 1,000 crore advance assurance will be given to West Bengal. Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured due to the cyclone in parts of West Bengal," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said all aspects relating to rehabilitation, reconstruction will be addressed and the Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing times.

"We all want West Bengal to move ahead. Centre will always stand with West Bengal in these testing time," he said.

It has left 72 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas.