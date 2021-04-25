CSK Vs RCB, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli Clash In IPL 2021

In a top-of-the-table Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Sunday.

CSK, the three-time champions, started the season with a defeat to Delhi Capitals, but have since beaten Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders to occupy the second spot in the points table. Above them are undefeated RCB, with four wins in four matches.

The unblemished start to the season -- wins against defending champions Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR and RR -- has allowed Kohli & Co to dream big and are confident of lifting the elusive trophy this time.

But no side has won their first five games since the 2015 edition. And on Sunday, RCB will face a stiff test against probably the most consistent side, an experienced outfit that is ready to impart cricket lessons to other teams.

The match-up will witness some of the biggest names in world cricket -- AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Washington Sundar, etc.

And the two captains have historically been leading their respective teams from the front whenever these two teams meet. Kohli is the leading scorer against CSK - 882 runs in 25 innings, and Dhoni is the leading scorer against RCB - 822 runs in 27 innings.

This will be the final match of the Mumbai leg of IPL 2021. Four teams that have been camping in Mumbai will set up their respective bases in Ahmedabad.

Head-to-head: This will be their 27th meeting. CSK lead the head-to-head record 16-9, and in the last two seasons, they shared the bragging rights.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 19th match of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Date: April 25 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi.

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Playing XIs in the previous match:

CSK (vs KKR): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.

RCB (vs RR): Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

