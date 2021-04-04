CSK Entertain Moeen Ali's 'Alcohol' Request, To Drop Brand From Jersey For IPL 2021

Islam prohibits consumption or promotion of alcohol. Now, three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have agreed to drop one of the sponsors from the jersey of Moeen Ali. (More Cricket News)

The move came after Ali, a practising Muslim, had told the franchise that he won't flaunt the logo of an alcohol brand on his jersey.

Ali is the first cricketer in the IPL to demand such a move. Players often obtained permission to not display logos or promote products that hurt their religious sentiments.

In fact, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had previously accepted the England all-rounder's request while he was the Virat Kohli-led outfit.

Ali joined the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit for a whopping Rs 7 crore for the 2021 edition of the world's premier T20 cricket league. He has played 19 IPL matches so far, scoring 309 runs and picked 10 wickets.

CSK jersey carries the logo of SNJ 10000, which is a surrogate product brand of Chennai-based SNJ Distilleries.

With Muslim players featuring in almost every team in the league, it's a norm for the franchises to entertain such requests. The same is with national cricket teams.

CSK start their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

