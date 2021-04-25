CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam Dies

L Sabaretnam, director and chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, and a cement industry veteran, died in Chennai on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said. (More Cricket News)

He was 80.

Sabaretnam is survived by two sons and a daughter.

He served in Chettinad Cement Corporation and was Executive Director of the Company for a long period.

He was formerly director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Sabaretnam was advisor for India Cements and Director and CEO of Coromandel Sugars.

