Cristiano Ronaldo Can't Be Stopped, Warns Dejan Kulusevski Ahead Of Portugal Vs Sweden Clash

October 13, 2020
Corona
Dejan Kulusevski insisted Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped as the Juventus team-mates prepare to reunite in the Sweden-Portugal Nations League clash

Omnisport 13 October 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo
AP Photo
2020-10-13T16:18:15+05:30

Dejan Kulusevski insisted Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be stopped as the Juventus team-mates prepare to reunite in the Nations League fixture between Sweden and Portugal.

Ronaldo and Portugal will welcome Kulusevski's Sweden to Lisbon for Wednesday's League A, Group 3 clash.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal defeated Sweden 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September.

Sweden star Kulusevski – who plays alongside Ronaldo at Serie A champions Juve – is braced for a difficult encounter with Portugal's captain and all-time leading goalscorer.

 
 
 
"There is no one who can stop him. If he has a good day, he decides everything on his own," Kulusevski said via Aftonbladet.

"We did not manage to stop him last match, but we get another chance on Wednesday.

"I do not know how to stop him, you have to be aggressive get him frustrated. I know what it's like to play against aggressive backs and in the end you get frustrated."

Portugal top Group 3 – ahead of France on goal difference – with seven points from three games following Sunday's goalless draw in Paris.

Fernando Santos' Portugal are in the midst of a six-game unbeaten streak since going down 2-1 to Ukraine in October last year.

Sweden are bottom of the group following three consecutive defeats, having lost 2-1 to Croatia last time out.

