January 29, 2021
Corona
Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Under Investigation For Flouting Coronavirus Rules - Report

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested for Juventus's 4-0 Coppa Italia win against SPAL, took his girlfriend to the resort of Courmayer, 93 miles from Turin

Agencies 29 January 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez
Screengrab: Instagram (Cristiano Ronaldo)
2021-01-29T09:39:58+05:30

Cristiano Ronaldo could be in trouble after apparently breaking coronavirus restrictions on a two-day trip to the mountains. (More Football News

The Juventus star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Courmayeur in the Valle D'Aosta region in northwest Italy.

 
 
 
Video of them on a snowmobile was posted on social media and then removed.

Ronaldo lives in the nearby region of Piedmont and current coronavirus rules prohibit travel between regions unless in specific cases, such as going to your second house.

Police are reportedly looking into the matter.

(AP)

