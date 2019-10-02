Poshan
Cristiano Ronaldo Earns Another Share Of UEFA Champions League History

Cristiano Ronaldo Earns Another Share Of UEFA Champions League History

Bayer Leverkusen were the 33rd team to concede a UEFA Champions League goal to Cristiano Ronaldo, earning more history for the Juventus star

Omnisport 02 October 2019
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Spal, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP
outlookindia.com
2019-10-02T22:27:19+0530

Cristiano Ronaldo earned a share of another Champions League record with his goal in Juventus' 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The Portugal superstar drilled through the legs of Lukas Hradecky late in the Group D contest at Allianz Stadium to complete a routine victory in which Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi were also on target.

Leverkusen became the 33rd team in the competition that Ronaldo has scored against, meaning the 34-year-old matched a benchmark set by his fellow Real Madrid great Raul.

Ronaldo is already the player with the most goals in Champions League history, while his 17 strikes in Madrid's 2013-14 success was the most netted by a player in a single campaign.

His six Champions League final appearances is also a joint record with former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.

