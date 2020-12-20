Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Serie A Feat Last Seen 59 Years Ago With Brace For Juventus

December 20, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against Parma to equal Omar Sivori, the last player to score 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year in 1961.

20 December 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against Parma.
Cristiano Ronaldo became only the fourth player to score at least 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year by bagging a brace in Juventus' 4-0 win over Parma.

The 35-year-old scored in each half as Juve cruised to a victory that moved them level on points with Inter and one adrift of leaders Milan, both of whom play their game in hand on Sunday.

Ronaldo equalled former Juventus forward Omar Sivori's goal haul from 1961 - the joint-third most in a single year behind Gunnar Nordahl (36 in 1950) and Felice Borel (41 in 1933).

He could move further up the list as Juventus have one more league match to play in 2020 - a home meeting with Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's 33 goals have come from 174 attempts - at least 67 more than any other player - giving him a shot conversion rate of 27.73, which compares to 28.26 for Ciro Immobile, who is the next highest scorer this year in Serie A with 26 for Lazio.

The Portugal international has scored 27 with his stronger right foot, four with his left and two via his head.

Robert Lewandowski, named The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year on Thursday, has 32 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich since January 1, while Barcelona star Lionel Messi has just 18 in LaLiga in the same timeframe.

The GOAT? Lionel Messi Equals Pele's One-Club Goals Haul After Scoring against Valencia

